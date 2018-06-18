We know that the next few weeks will feel different. But just because we can't be together doesn't mean that we can't be in community. We invite you to explore our virtual platform, to connect with us on Facebook and Instagram, and to stay engaged in the ways that we are able.

QUICK LINKS: Arts & Ideas | Aquatics, Sports & Fitness | Camp Jaycee & Youth | Early Childhood Education | Film | JCompany | JLearn | Seniors | Teens | Youth Sports | Community Partner Events

VIRTUAL PASSOVER SEDERS

Aquatics, Sports & Fitness

(Additional Fitness Resources -- HIIT | PILATES | YOGA | BARRE | NO EQUIPMENT | RECOVERY)

Arts & Ideas

Camp Jaycee & Youth

Early Childhood Education

(Nierman Preschool, Shalom Baby & PJ Library)

JCompany On Demand

(Directions to get free content)

JLearn

San Diego International Jewish Film Festival

Seniors

Teens

(Check out BBYO on Demand, a Brand New Virtual Experience for Jewish Teens Worldwide)

Youth Sports

Community Partner Events